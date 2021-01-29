Madison (Laura Ray) and Sean Emerson Howell, also seen on the cover of the 2021 Bridal Edition, wed on Aug. 15, 2020, at The Farm at Jackson Bridge in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
The newlyweds had to postpone their vows from May to August due to the pandemic but tied the knot even as the world seemed to unravel around them. Many couples faced tough choices about scaling down or postponing their wedding day. If pictures are worth a thousands words, these seem to say that Madison and Sean's beautiful celebration was worth the wait.