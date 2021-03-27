Leading up to March of 2020, the focus at Walters State was student success and also planning for the college’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration. The next 12 months turned out to be one of the most challenging periods in the history of the college.
Overwhelming support from our faculty, staff, students and those who champion our mission, however, made it also one of our most rewarding years.
When the new coronavirus forced the declaration of a pandemic during spring semester, safety for our community became a priority. Walters State was able to move classes online during spring break and avoid sacrificing any instructional days or hours in the academic calendar. The college’s years of exploring new teaching delivery methods truly prepared our faculty for this challenge.
Most classes already had an online component and students had taken advantage of online offerings for many years. Walters State offered its first online course in 1998 and is considered a national leader in online learning. The college has been recognized as an Apple School of Distinction and was named the top tech-savvy community college among medium-sized institutions in 2019.
For the move to online-only instruction, administrators and faculty developed a strong support network designed to keep students informed and provide encouragement throughout the remote-learning experience. Faculty and staff were able to offer assistance and encouragement to help make the online-learning experience as enriching and rewarding as traditional face-to-face classes.
A few classes could not move online. Students in our Health Programs and Public Safety divisions continued with necessary hands-on training. Our EMT, paramedic, nursing and respiratory therapy students learned while serving on the front lines of our community’s efforts against the coronavirus. And their instructors often were Walters State alumni.
With the promise of increasing vaccine availability, we are looking forward to hosting fall and possibly summer events at the Niswonger Campus. The campus has been a venue for Greeneville’s July 4th celebration in the past and we again hope to see our campus filled with community members in the near future.
We also hope to be hosting on our campus more prospective students — both current high school students and adult learners. Virtual campus tours were the only option throughout the winter months. But nothing quite compares to actually being on the beautiful new Niswonger Campus in historic Greeneville.
In Tennessee, going to college has never been easier. The Tennessee Promise guarantees tuition for high school graduates and Tennessee Reconnect covers tuition for adult learners. Students may receive federal or state financial aid, Walters State Foundation scholarships, the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, the Senators Scholar and the Senators Dual Enrollment grants to pay for related educational expenses.
Despite the challenges of the past year, Walters State has continued its mission of raising the level of education in our region. Our consistent success on that front would not have been possible without the commitment of our supporters, faculty and staff, as well as the determination and versatility of our students.
As we celebrate 50 years of being here for the East Tennessee region, I personally am looking forward to welcoming more students and other members of the community to experience the culture of learning that thrives on the Niswonger Campus.